Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,255. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.
CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.
About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.