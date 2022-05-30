Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.06. 801,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,351. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.