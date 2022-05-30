Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.47.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$6.01. 886,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,099. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

