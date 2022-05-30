Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.82).

CNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.78) to GBX 227 ($2.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,267,118.16).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.52) on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.20 ($2.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.65. The company has a market capitalization of £644.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

