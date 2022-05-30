Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock worth $109,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $441.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

