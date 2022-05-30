Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) is one of 257 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cardiol Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72% Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors 1675 5784 11417 210 2.53

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 424.93%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 107.77%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 -$25.24 million -2.49 Cardiol Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.05

Cardiol Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics competitors beat Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

