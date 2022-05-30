CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

