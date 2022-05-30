Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 602.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYJBF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($57.45) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €48.00 ($51.06) to €43.00 ($45.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $$35.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

