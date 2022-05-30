CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

