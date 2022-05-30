Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Monday. 452,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 248,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 538,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

