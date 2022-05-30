Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. 452,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,780. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (CTAQ)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.