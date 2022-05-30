Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. 452,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,780. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.