Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.81) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

