Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 650,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $601.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.