Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 160,338 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25.

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.48. 125,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,195. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

