Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall Sells 56,150 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,827,935.17.

CAS traded up C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$10.48. The company had a trading volume of 125,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,195. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

