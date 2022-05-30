CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals are set to reverse split on Wednesday, June 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 1st.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.