CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $6.70 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

