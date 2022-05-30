Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.31) on Monday. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.01).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

