Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.31) on Monday. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.01).
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.