Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

