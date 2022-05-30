Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.42 on Monday. Celsion has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

