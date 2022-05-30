Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CETX opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

