CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CENQW opened at $0.09 on Monday. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

