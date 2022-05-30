Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $35.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.06 billion. Centene posted sales of $31.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $141.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.78 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

