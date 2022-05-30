Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 121 Price Target at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 123 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.52) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.22% from the company’s previous close.
CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.24).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 76.96 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13).
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
