Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 121 Price Target at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 123 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.52) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.22% from the company’s previous close.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.24).

Get Centrica alerts:

LON:CNA opened at GBX 76.96 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($65,652.41). Insiders have bought 7,322 shares of company stock worth $598,520 over the last quarter.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.