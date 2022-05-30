Century Therapeutics (IPSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC):
- 5/23/2022 – Century Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Century Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
- 5/16/2022 – Century Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Century Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Century Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
- 4/22/2022 – Century Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
- 4/8/2022 – Century Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 16.62.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
