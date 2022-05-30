Century Therapeutics (IPSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC):

5/23/2022 – Century Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Century Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

5/16/2022 – Century Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Century Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Century Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – Century Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/8/2022 – Century Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

