Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 8,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,378. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.