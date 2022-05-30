C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

