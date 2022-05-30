Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.49 Million

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $79.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.17 million and the highest is $82.80 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $63.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $343.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.20 million to $345.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.32 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $390.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

