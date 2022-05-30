Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP) Director Christopher David Castle Sells 75,000 Shares

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP – Get Rating) Director Christopher David Castle sold 75,000 shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,644.88.
Shares of CVE:NZP traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.29. 25,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,024. The stock has a market cap of C$24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.
Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile (Get Rating)
