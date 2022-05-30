Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.30. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About Check-Cap (Get Rating)
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
