Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

