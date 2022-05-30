Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

