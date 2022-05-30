Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Michael Eric Prenzlow Sells 1,300 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$17,521.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,742.08.

Michael Eric Prenzlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 600 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$8,253.62.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 35.32, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7739123 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

