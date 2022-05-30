China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,990. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.