China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,990. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
