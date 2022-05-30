Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,718.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFTLF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chinasoft International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nomura began coverage on Chinasoft International in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

CFTLF stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.