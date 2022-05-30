Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,641 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

