Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.53. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of CHH opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

