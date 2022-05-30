Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Anne Ewing Buys 15,000 Shares

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) insider Anne Ewing acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($24,348.81).

Shares of LON CHRY opened at GBX 136 ($1.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.18. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.52).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

