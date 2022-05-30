Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 547,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

