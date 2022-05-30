Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cian by 0.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,898,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Cian has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

