CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$5.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEED. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.06. 801,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,351. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.07.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

