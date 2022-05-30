Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

NYSE CI traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.40. 64,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.06. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Barclays boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.84.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

