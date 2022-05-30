Cingulate Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its initial public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Cingulate’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 71,428 shares of company stock worth $109,453 over the last three months. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cingulate by 80.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.