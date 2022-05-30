Cingulate Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its initial public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Cingulate’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cingulate by 80.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
