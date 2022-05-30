Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $396.91 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

