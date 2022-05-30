CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get CI&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.