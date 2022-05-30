CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.
CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
