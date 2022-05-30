Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

