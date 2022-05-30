Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.47. Civeo posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $28.75. 1,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,846. Civeo has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.3% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

