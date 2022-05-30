Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last 90 days. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.