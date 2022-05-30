Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRXT opened at $0.42 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.