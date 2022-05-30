Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

